Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce To Host 2-Day Wedding At Madison Square Garden In New York, Nearly 2,000 Guests Expected To Attend

Singer Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are reportedly preparing for a grand two-part wedding celebration in New York, with Madison Square Garden said to be the venue for the highly anticipated event.

According to multiple reports, the couple is expected to begin the celebrations with an intimate ceremony on July 2, attended by around 100 close friends and family members. A much larger reception is reportedly planned for July 3, with an estimated 1,000 to 2,000 guests expected to attend.

Page Six shared fresh information about the reported wedding plans. However, neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed the reports, and their representatives have not responded to media requests for comment.

Reports suggest the couple has taken extra measures to keep the celebrations private. Instead of sending traditional wedding invitations, guests were reportedly contacted over the phone to reduce the risk of information being leaked. Everyone involved has also reportedly been asked to maintain strict confidentiality.

Earlier this year, Page Six claimed that Swift and Kelce were planning to tie the knot over the July 3 weekend. The publication later reported that Madison Square Garden had been selected because it could offer the privacy required for an event of this scale.

Preparations for the reported celebrations also appear to be underway. Several Kansas City Chiefs players have already reserved rooms at the Marriott Marquis in Midtown Manhattan around the expected wedding dates.

The report further claims that Winick Productions filed a permit application seeking temporary street closures around Madison Square Garden, along with permission to set up a public tent outside the venue, adding to speculation surrounding the event.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been together since the summer of 2023 and were reportedly engaged in August.