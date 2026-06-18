WATCH: Taylor Swift Playfully Feeds Travis Kelce With 'Airplane Noises'; Cameo Delights Fans During Live Podcast Event

Taylor Swift may not have attended the latest live recording of New Heights, but she still became one of the evening’s biggest highlights. During Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s sold-out live podcast show in Los Angeles on June 15, fans were treated to an unexpected video appearance from the global pop icon that quickly stole the show.

The surprise moment sparked laughter and cheers from the audience as Swift appeared in a never-before-seen clip playfully feeding her fiancé, Travis Kelce, while making humorous “airplane noises.”

Unseen Taylor Swift video gets big reaction

The lighthearted footage was shown on a giant screen as the Kelce brothers revisited memorable moments from previous episodes of their hit podcast. In the clip, Swift appeared to be dining with Kelce at a restaurant and jokingly pretended to spoon-feed him, complete with exaggerated airplane sounds often used to encourage children to eat.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The crowd erupted as Kelce played along with the joke before responding with a cheeky gesture toward the camera, adding to the comedy of the moment.

The brief appearance instantly became one of the most talked-about segments of the live event, despite Swift not being physically present.

Why the clip was featured

The video was tied to a discussion from a May episode of New Heights that focused on Travis Kelce’s eating habits. During that conversation, Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, shared stories about how Swift had influenced the NFL star to expand his food preferences and try dishes he previously avoided.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Adding to the fun, podcast producer Brandon Borders, affectionately known to listeners as “Intern Brandon,” joked that Swift’s strategy involved feeding Kelce with “little airplane noises.” The live audience then got to see visual evidence when the previously unreleased clip was played during the show.

Taylor Swift’s presence felt throughout the night

Although Swift was not in Los Angeles for the event, references to her relationship with Kelce appeared throughout the evening.

One display at the venue featured artwork inspired by the classic romantic comedy Pretty Woman. The illustration reimagined Swift and Kelce as the film’s iconic lead couple and included the playful tagline: “He walked off the field, into her life, and stole her heart.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The tribute drew attention from fans attending the show and reflected the continued fascination surrounding the high-profile couple.

Where was Taylor Swift?

While the Kelce brothers entertained fans on the West Coast, Swift remained in New York City. The singer has recently been spotted at several major events, including an NBA Finals game and a performance of the Broadway hit Oh, Mary!.

Despite being on the opposite side of the country, Swift’s unexpected appearance ensured she remained a central talking point of the night.