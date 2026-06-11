Kylie Jenner Twins With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet In Matching Denim Looks; Taylor Swift Flaunts 'Snicks' T-Shirt At NBA Finals 2026

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Swift at NBA Finals 2026 | X

The 2026 NBA Finals turned into an unexpected fashion showcase as celebrities brought their A-game to Madison Square Garden. While Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet stepped out looking perfectly coordinated in matching denim ensembles, Taylor Swift grabbed eyeballs with a playful Knicks-inspired outfit that blended sports fandom with her signature style. Between couple dressing and statement tees, the courtside fashion was almost as entertaining as the game itself.

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Kylie And Timothée's coordinated denim moment

Internet's most-talked-about duo, Kylie and Timothée, arrived hand-in-hand for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, proving once again that coordinated couple dressing isn't going anywhere. The two embraced matching denim looks from Chrome Hearts, both sporting jeans adorned with the brand's signature cross patches in vibrant blue and orange shades, giving a subtle nod to New York basketball colours.

Timothée kept things relaxed in loose-fitting denim featuring patchwork detailing concentrated near the hem. He paired the jeans with a simple white V-neck T-shirt and a matching denim jacket, creating an easy-going yet stylish courtside outfit. Completing his look were his trusted Timberland boots.

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Kylie took a slightly more fashion-forward route with low-rise cuffed jeans featuring cross embellishments scattered throughout the design. She paired them with a fitted white tank top and carried a structured white leather handbag from Chrome Hearts.

For beauty, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opted for her signature glam, featuring glowing skin, rosy cheeks, softly defined eyes, mascara-coated lashes and glossy pink lips. Her hair was worn loose and effortless, complementing the laid-back vibe of the look.

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Taylor Swift brings fun courtside fashion

Pop icon Taylor Swift also made a memorable appearance at Madison Square Garden, choosing a look that perfectly balanced sports enthusiasm with personal style. The singer wore a custom blue-and-orange graphic T-shirt reading "Stevie Knicks," a playful nod that quickly became a talking point among fans.

She styled the statement tee with classic black jeans and elevated the casual ensemble with black heels featuring gold accents. Swift added her unmistakable beauty signature, bold red lipstick, and wore her hair in a light brown fishtail braid tied with a blue ribbon, subtly tying her look back to the Knicks-inspired colour scheme.