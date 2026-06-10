Taylor Swift Looks Like A Doll Herself In Mini Dress At 'Toy Story 5' Premiere; Later Surprises In Elegant Yellow Gown

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is fully embracing her Disney era, and she did it with not one but two standout fashion moments in a single evening. The global superstar turned heads at the Toy Story 5 premiere in Los Angeles before switching gears for a surprise live performance, serving two completely different looks that had fans talking.

Taylor's Toy Story-inspired red carpet moment

For the premiere, Taylor stepped onto the red carpet in a whimsical white creation from designer Erdem Moralioglu's Fall 2026 collection. The ensemble subtly nodded to the world of Toy Story, particularly Bo Peep, while still staying true to Swift's signature feminine aesthetic.

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The off-the-shoulder mini dress featured intricate crystal embellishments, floral-inspired patchwork details, and a structured corset-style bodice that added definition to the silhouette. The skirt brought dramatic volume with pannier-inspired shaping, while delicate arm ties and an unfinished hemline added a romantic feel.

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She took her look to top notch with a sparkling diamond horseshoe pendant, a subtle tribute to Jessie, the fearless cowgirl from the Toy Story universe. Taylor's beauty choices remained classic, with softly glowing skin and her trademark red lipstick, with hair styled in a single side braid that enhanced the doll-like charm of the look.

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A golden surprise on stage

The evening didn't end at the red carpet. During the event, Taylor surprised guests with a live performance of I Knew It, I Knew You, a track featured on the film's soundtrack.

For the performance, she swapped her playful premiere look for something far more elegant. The singer appeared on stage in a dreamy Oscar de la Renta yellow gown adorned with floral embroidery and shimmering embellishments that caught the light beautifully.

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The gown featured a plunging neckline and a fitted upper bodice before flowing into a soft, sweeping skirt that moved effortlessly as she performed.

Taylor kept her accessories understated, choosing delicate diamond jewellery, including stud earrings, a pendant necklace, and her engagement ring. Her makeup remained largely unchanged, while her hair was kept in a messy braid, allowing the gown to take centre stage.