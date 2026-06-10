Kim Kardashian Flashes Bold Bedazzled Thong In Backless Gucci Dress During F1 Grand Prix In Monaco

Kim Kardashian is making sure all eyes stay firmly on her, and her latest Monaco appearance proves exactly why. While cheering on boyfriend and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton during the F1 Grand Prix weekend, the reality star and beauty mogul turned the glamorous racing destination into her personal runway. Posing aboard a lavish yacht against the backdrop of the French Riviera, Kim served high-fashion drama in a daring Gucci ensemble that set the internet on fire.

Kim Kardashian breaks the internet in Gucci thong

For the occasion, Kim slipped into a jaw-dropping black Gucci gown that was anything but ordinary. The fitted full-sleeved design featured a high neckline in the front, but the real drama unfolded at the back.

The dress plunged dramatically low, revealing a crystal-embellished thong detail peeking through the open-back silhouette. The sparkling piece carried Gucci's signature crystal "G" logo, instantly becoming the focal point of the look.

The daring design first made waves when supermodel Kate Moss debuted it on the runway during Gucci's Milan presentation earlier this year. Now, Kim has given the viral piece her own Monaco-approved spin.

Knowing the gown already packed enough drama, Kim kept accessories to a minimum. Instead of layering statement jewellery, she allowed the bold Gucci creation to take centre stage. Her beauty look followed the same philosophy. She opted for radiant skin, softly sculpted cheeks, subtle eye makeup, fluttery lashes, and a nude-toned lip that complemented the outfit without competing with it.

To finish the look, Kim styled her hair in a relaxed updo with loose strands framing her face, creating an effortless contrast to the structured gown. The slightly undone hairstyle added a touch of casual glamour, balancing the dress's high-fashion edge.