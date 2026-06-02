Kim Kardashian Shares Hot Bikini Look, Hard Launches Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton On Instagram In Latest Dump: Check Out

Businesswoman and fashion mogul Kim Kardashian appears to be embracing her new romance publicly. After months of speculation surrounding her relationship with Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, Kim has finally given fans a glimpse into their budding love story, and the internet cannot get enough.

Inside Kim's latest dump

The SKIMS founder recently posted a photo dump on Instagram, captioned simply "lately," giving followers a peek into her recent life. The carousel featured candid family moments with her children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, alongside a series of glamorous shots.

Among the highlights were photos of Kim in a white string bikini and a sleek black two-piece, seamlessly mixed with more family images. She was seen enjoying quality time with her sister Khloe and their kids, as well as sharing fun moments with Kylie Jenner and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Bike ride with boyfriend Lewis Hamilton

While the carousel was filled with adorable family moments, it was one particular series of slides featuring Hamilton that immediately stole the spotlight.

Among the photos was a cheerful selfie taken by Lewis while the pair enjoyed a bicycle ride through New York City. The candid snap captured the racing icon smiling confidently at the camera while Kim appeared far less relaxed behind him. In fact, the entrepreneur looked moments away from losing control of her bicycle as she attempted to pose for the picture.

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The next slide revealed exactly what happened. A short video showed Hamilton stretching out his arm to fit both of them into the frame while riding. As Kim tried to balance herself and smile for the camera, she nearly toppled over, letting out a startled scream that quickly turned the moment into social media gold.

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While the couple have largely kept their romance away from the public eye, this marks one of the clearest glimpses into their relationship since dating rumours first surfaced earlier this year.

Reports linking the pair first began circulating in January, and they have since been spotted together on multiple occasions. Most recently, Kim and Lewis were seen enjoying a beach outing, further fuelling speculation that their relationship has become increasingly serious.