Rashmika Mandanna Enjoys Food-Filled Japan Getaway With Husband Vijay Deverakonda

By: Aanchal C | June 01, 2026
Rashmika Mandanna recently gave fans a peek into her fun-filled Japan holiday after attending the Anime Awards in Tokyo, sharing a vibrant collection of photos and videos from the trip
From strolling through charming streets to discovering local attractions, the actress made the most of her time soaking in the country's culture and atmosphere
The vacation appeared to be packed with delicious culinary adventures as Rashmika sampled a variety of Japanese treats and local delicacies
One of the standout snapshots featured Rashmika dressed in a beautiful floral yukata. The outfit showcased bright sunflower-inspired prints and was paired with a classic black belt
The actress also shared cheerful moments from her trip, including a fun picture of her interacting with a colourful polka-dot art installation that perfectly matched the joyful mood of the vacation
While the post primarily focused on Rashmika's travel experiences, eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted Vijay Deverakonda in a few candid photographs,
The relaxed pictures, food adventures, and adorable moments between the duo left fans delighted, with many calling the Japan vacation another heartwarming chapter in their travel diaries together
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