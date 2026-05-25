Rashmika Mandanna Takes Over Japan's Anime Awards 2026 In Strapless Gown & Multi-Gemstone Choker

Rashmika Mandanna at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 | Image Courtesy: X (@AnantapurCinema)

Rashmika Mandanna is clearly having a major global fashion moment. After dominating Bollywood and South cinema red carpets, the actress recently brought her signature glamour to the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 in Tokyo, Japan. Taking over the stage alongside Hollywood star Winston Duke, Rashmika effortlessly blended timeless elegance with statement jewellery, and fashion lovers can’t stop talking about the look.

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Rashmika's stunning look in Japan

For the prestigious event held on May 23, Rashmika slipped into a dazzling sequinned black gown by designer Prabal Gurung. The strapless silhouette hugged her figure beautifully, featuring a fitted structure, clean neckline and floor-length hemline.

What truly elevated the ensemble, however, were the intricate floral-inspired embellishments blooming across the ensemble. The delicate detailing softened the dramatic monochrome palette and added a romantic finish to the look.

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Rashmika paired the statement gown with eye-catching jewellery from Sunita Shekhawat. Her vibrant multi-gemstone choker instantly became the hero accessory of the look, adding a striking burst of colour against the all-black outfit. She further styled with delicate rings that complemented the necklace without making the styling feel overwhelming.

Read Also Mouni Roy Wraps Up Cannes Film Festival Fashion Run In Dreamy Blue-And-White Summer Gown

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Styled by celebrity stylists Priyanka Kapadia and Naheeda, Rashmika kept her beauty look soft, glamorous and timeless. For makeup, the actress opted for radiant dewy skin, softly smoked eyes, flushed cheeks and glossy nude lips. Her hair was styled in voluminous side-parted waves cascading over her shoulders, adding a vintage cinematic charm to the appearance.