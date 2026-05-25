Urvashi Rautela's Quirky ₹5.5 Lakh Espresso Martini Bag At Cannes Film Festival 2026 Steals The Spotlight

Urvashi Rautela carries ₹5.5 Lakh Espresso Martini Bag at amfAR Gala | Image Courtesy: X/Judith Leiber

Cannes Film Festival 2026 may officially be over, but Urvashi Rautela is clearly not done serving headline-making fashion moments. The actress attended the star-studded amfAR Gala at the legendary Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cannes, stepping out in a sparkling couture look that was equal parts dramatic and extravagant. But while her feathered gown grabbed eyeballs, it was her quirky luxury accessory that truly got everyone talking.

Urvashi brings cocktail glam in espresso martini bag

Known for carrying some of the quirkiest statement bags on global red carpets, Urvashi once again made headlines with an over-the-top Judith Leiber clutch shaped like an espresso martini glass. Crafted with deep mocha-toned crystals, the statement bag shimmered under the lights and looked almost identical to the iconic cocktail itself.

Read Also Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Continues To Rule Cannes Film Festival 2026 In Embellished Gown With Flowing...

Espresso martini-shaped crystal clutch | Image Courtesy: Judith Leiber

The design even featured crystal "foam" at the top along with tiny espresso beans perched over the rim, turning the accessory into a playful piece of wearable art.

According to the brand's official website, the luxury clutch costs $5,795, which roughly converts to ₹551,670. The actor carried the eye-catching piece like the ultimate conversation starter, proving once again that Cannes fashion is never just about the dress.

Espresso martini-shaped crystal clutch | Image Courtesy: Judith Leiber

Her crystal and feathered couture

For the glamorous evening, Urvashi slipped into a customised version of Joli Poli Couture's "Pantheon Aurorae" gown from the label's 2025-26 bridal collection. The shimmering silver ensemble featured icy blue embellishments concentrated around the corset-style bodice, creating a sculpted, regal silhouette.

The fitted upper half flowed into a semi-sheer skirt that added softness and fluidity to the dramatic structure of the gown. However, the real couture moment came from the oversized white feathered stole and dramatic trailing feather train that followed behind her, giving the entire look a larger-than-life red carpet presence.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Keeping the styling elevated and polished, Urvashi skipped a necklace and wore just a pair of dazzling drop earrings and a stack of bold diamond rings. For beauty, the actress leaned into soft Hollywood glam with radiant dewy skin, rosy cheeks, shimmering eye makeup, sharp winged liner and bold lips. She rounded off the look with a sleek bun that kept all attention on the couture detailing and extravagant accessories.