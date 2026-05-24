Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Continues To Rule Cannes Film Festival 2026 In Embellished Gown With Flowing Feather Cape

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes Film Festival 2026 | Image Courtesy: Brut

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan clearly came to dominate the fashion conversation at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, and her style streak just keeps getting stronger. After making headlines in a dramatic blue couture moment, serving soft glamour in a pink gown and later shutting down the red carpet in a striking white pantsuit, the Bollywood icon unveiled her fourth look from Cannes, and it was nothing short of pure old-Hollywood magic.

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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's newest Cannes moment

For her latest appearance during a Brut interview at Cannes, Aishwarya embraced timeless glamour in a custom couture creation by designer Fjolla Nila. Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, the look blended classic elegance with high-fashion drama effortlessly.

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The actress slipped into a shimmering strapless gown dipped in a soft beige tone, fully adorned with delicate crystal embellishments and intricate detailing throughout the silhouette. The fitted ensemble sculpted her figure beautifully before gradually flaring into a subtle fishtail-inspired hemline.

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While the gown itself exuded understated glamour, the real showstopper was the dramatic feathered cape draped around her body. The flowing attachment added volume and cinematic drama to the outfit, instantly elevating the entire ensemble into a full-blown couture moment.

Aishwarya kept the styling refined and luxurious. She accessorised the ensemble with sparkling diamond drop earrings and statement rings that complemented the crystal-heavy outfit without overpowering it.

Her beauty look leaned towards soft glam, featuring radiant skin, flushed pink cheeks, shimmering eye makeup and glossy lips. For hair, the actress opted for voluminous middle-parted waves that framed her face beautifully.