Mouni Roy Wraps Up Cannes Film Festival Fashion Run In Dreamy Blue-And-White Summer Gown |

Mouni Roy has officially wrapped up her glamorous Cannes Film Festival 2026 journey, and the actress ensured she signed off in style. After serving multiple eye-catching fashion moments during her time on the French Riviera, Mouni shared glimpses of her final Cannes look on social media, leaving fans mesmerised once again.

For her concluding appearance at the festival, the actress embraced breezy summer glamour in a dreamy blue-and-white gown from NEDO by Nedret Taciroglu’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Set against a stunning seaside backdrop, the outfit perfectly complemented the Cannes coastal aesthetic.

Mouni’s gown featured delicate shades of ocean blue blended with soft white hues, creating an artistic watercolor-inspired effect throughout the silhouette. The flowing ensemble carried a romantic fairy-tale charm with its dramatic layered ruffles and airy textured fabric that added movement and elegance to the look.

The fitted bodice featured a plunging neckline with floral-inspired detailing around the straps and neckline, adding a soft feminine touch to the statement outfit. The clinched waist beautifully enhanced her silhouette before flowing into a voluminous cascading skirt with a subtle train that brought drama and red-carpet sophistication.

The lightweight fabric and fluid structure of the gown gave the appearance a fresh summer vibe while still maintaining couture elegance. Keeping the styling sleek and elegant, Mouni opted for a clean pulled-back bun that highlighted her sharp facial features and neckline beautifully. Her makeup remained soft and radiant with glowing skin, defined eyes and nude glossy lips that balanced the dramatic outfit effortlessly.

Throughout Cannes 2026, Mouni Roy impressed fashion enthusiasts with her versatile style statements ranging from glamorous couture looks to dramatic red carpet ensembles. Her Cannes wardrobe this year reflected a blend of bold modern silhouettes, dreamy feminine aesthetics and high-fashion elegance, making her one of the Indian celebrities consistently drawing attention online during the festival.