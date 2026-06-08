Kim Kardashian Cheers For Lewis Hamilton As He Finishes In Top 2 At Monaco Grand Prix; Viral Kiss Post-Match Wins Hearts | WATCH | X

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian was spotted cheering from the sidelines during the Monaco Grand Prix, where Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton delivered one of his strongest performances of the season. The appearance comes shortly after the pair hard-launched their romance online, making Kim's presence at one of Formula 1's most glamorous race weekends a major talking point among fans.

As the race concluded and the podium ceremony began, cameras captured Kim proudly recording the celebrations on her phone while watching Hamilton secure a second-place finish. Dressed in a sophisticated one-shoulder gown paired with oversized sunglasses, she stood among the guests with a smile as the seven-time world champion collected his trophy.

However, it wasn't just Hamilton's podium finish that grabbed attention. Videos circulating across social media show the Ferrari driver making his way through the crowd after the ceremony to meet Kim. The two shared a warm embrace before Hamilton affectionately kissed her on the cheek, a moment that quickly went viral and sent fans into a frenzy online.

When asked about having a "high-profile supporter" present at the race, Hamilton appeared appreciative of the encouragement he has been receiving.

"It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support," Hamilton said. "With my friends, incredible turnout, just overall with people. It's amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day."

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The result was particularly significant for Hamilton, as his second-place finish matched his best Grand Prix result since joining Ferrari ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.