Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Make FIRST Red Carpet Appearance Together! Singer Wows In Romantic 1987 White Gown

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau at Tribeca Festival 2026 | Image Courtesy: X (@marcmalkin)

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have officially taken their romance into the spotlight! After weeks of public appearances and growing speculation, the couple made their first red carpet appearance together at the 2026 Tribeca Festival, turning the premiere of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris into one of the most talked-about celebrity moments of the event.

Arriving hand in hand, the pair looked completely at ease as they posed for photographers and greeted guests. While the premiere celebrated Katy's latest concert film, much of the attention remained fixed on the singer and the former Canadian Prime Minister's relationship milestone.

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Katy Perry brings vintage glamour to the red carpet

For the special occasion, Katy oozed timeless elegance in a rare vintage creation from the Spring/Summer 1987 collection of Lanvin. The flowing white gown featured a halter neckline and delicate floral embellishments placed around the neck and waist, lending a romantic touch to the archival design.

The dress moved beautifully with every step thanks to its soft pleats and fluid silhouette. With its draped construction, fitted waist, and floor-sweeping hemline, the ensemble carried an effortless Grecian-inspired charm.

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Rather than overpowering the look with heavy accessories, Katy opted for understated jewellery with diamond-accented rings featuring ruby and sparkling earrings. Her beauty look followed the same refined approach with soft shimmering eyes, glowing skin, rosy cheeks, and a glossy pink-toned lip. The singer styled her hair in an elegant updo, allowing a few loose strands to frame her face.

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Justin Trudeau keeps it classic

Standing beside Katy, Trudeau chose a traditional black-and-white combination that perfectly complemented her vintage gown. He wore a sharply tailored black suit paired with a crisp white shirt, keeping the focus on clean lines and timeless sophistication.