Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Bring Hot Romance To Oscars 2026 After-Party In Bold Metallic Gown And Beige Tuxedo

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party |

After grabbing eyeballs on the Oscars 2026 red carpet, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas kept the spotlight firmly on themselves at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party. With their signature chemistry and impeccable style, the couple elevated the evening, turning heads and making a bold style statement that had everyone talking well into the night.

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Priyanka's bold metallic-fur moment

After turning heads as a presenter at the Oscars red carpet in a pristine white Dior gown, Priyanka dialled up the drama in a bold metallic gown for the after-hours bash. The dress featured delicate spaghetti straps, a daring plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit that showcased her toned legs. The lustrous fabric caught every flash of light, while a contrasting brown faux-fur hemline and a matching dramatic fur stole added a touch of vintage glamour.

She completed the look with minimalist styling, adorning just a pair of elegant earrings, a statement diamond ring, and gleaming gold heels. Priyanka’s makeup was pure old Hollywood, featuring smoky, silver-shimmered eyes, contoured and blushed cheeks, mascara-laden lashes, and mocha nude lips. Her hair was sleekly side-parted and straight, letting the gown take center stage.

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Nick in classic tuxedo

Nick Jonas complemented her perfectly in a sharp beige tuxedo, a crisp white shirt, black trousers, and a classic black tie, finishing the look with polished black shoes. The couple’s coordinated style and affectionate poses made them the after-party’s most fashionable duo.

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