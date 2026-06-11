Alia Bhatt's Baby Blue Mini Dress In Aplha Teaser Cost Less Than ₹2000! Know More About Her Look

Alia Bhatt in Alpha teaser | Youtube

The teaser of Alpha finally dropped yesterday, and while fans are busy decoding the action-packed spy thriller, fashion lovers have found something else to talk about: Alia Bhatt's dreamy baby blue dress from the film's opening moments. In a teaser packed with mystery, missions and high-stakes drama, it is one soft, feminine look that has unexpectedly stolen attention.

Alia's minimal baby blue look in Alpha

One of the earliest scenes in the teaser features Alia sharing screen space with Bobby Deol inside a restaurant. Before audiences are introduced to the dangerous world of espionage, her character appears in a delicate light blue mini dress that perfectly captures a youthful and carefree side.

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According to fashion trackers, Alia's outfit is an H&M piece priced at just ₹1,999. The dress, known as the Tiered-Skirt Chiffon Dress in Light Blue, is a refreshing reminder that Bollywood fashion moments don't always come with luxury-label price tags.

The breezy ensemble features delicate shoulder straps, a flattering V-shaped neckline accented with ruffle details, and a fitted bodice that flows into a layered skirt. Its playful mini length and soft silhouette create an effortlessly chic look that feels perfect for summer.

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The styling team opted for a minimal approach that complemented the simplicity of the dress. Her beauty look remained fresh and understated with glowing skin, softly defined brows, a hint of blush and a glossy pink lip colour. Alia wore her hair loose with a centre parting, styled into soft waves that added volume and movement.