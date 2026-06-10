 Kangana Ranaut Wows As Marathi Mulgi In Paithani Saree With Delhi CM Rekha Gupta At Bharat Bhagya Vidatha Screening
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Kangana Ranaut Wows As Marathi Mulgi In Paithani Saree With Delhi CM Rekha Gupta At Bharat Bhagya Vidatha Screening

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut embraced Maharashtrian elegance at a special screening of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata in Delhi, attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Dressed in a vibrant Paithani saree, Kangana paid tribute to her character in the film while celebrating Maharashtra's rich textile heritage with a look rooted in tradition and craftsmanship.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, June 10, 2026, 12:06 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut Wows As Marathi Mulgi In Paithani Saree With Delhi CM Rekha Gupta At Bharat Bhagya Vidatha Screening
Kangana Ranaut in Delhi | Instagram

As promotions for Bharat Bhagya Vidhata gather momentum, Kangana Ranaut continues to make a strong case for Indian handlooms with every public appearance. The actor-politician recently hosted a special screening of her upcoming film in Delhi, welcoming Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with the film's cast, producers, and the real-life personalities who inspired the story.

Kangana Ranaut honours Maharashtra's handloom heritage

Proudly calling herself a "Marathi mulgi," Kangana graced the screening in a stunning Paithani saree in radiant golden-yellow hues. The rich silk drape featured shimmering woven borders highlighted with colourful peacock and floral motifs, adding vibrancy and depth to the ensemble.

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Complementing the saree was a structured gold silk blouse that seamlessly blended with the drape. The fitted silhouette featured half sleeves, a classic round neckline, delicate front-button detailing, and intricate woven motifs on the sleeves.

Kangana elevated the ensemble with heritage-inspired jewellery. She layered a statement kundan choker embellished with pearls and gold detailing, pairing it with matching earrings. A sparkling ring, elegant wristwatch, and gold heels added a contemporary touch without distracting from the traditional aesthetic.

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For her beauty look, the actress opted for understated glamour. A small red bindi, softly defined eyes, feathered brows, rosy cheeks, and nude-pink lips complemented her radiant complexion. Instead of her signature curls, Kangana styled her hair in a centre-parted half-up hairstyle accented with braided crown details, lending the look an old-world charm.

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