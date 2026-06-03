Kangana Ranaut Looks Like A Modern-Day Maharani In Kanjeevaram Silk Saree For Bharat Bhagya Vidhata Trailer Launch

When it comes to serving timeless Indian elegance, Kangana Ranaut rarely misses. The actor-politician has long championed handwoven textiles and traditional craftsmanship, and her latest appearance proves exactly why she remains one of Bollywood's most distinctive style icons. Stepping out for the trailer launch of her upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, Kangana embraced old-world glamour in a breathtaking saree that looked straight out of a royal portrait.

Take a look:

Decoding Kangana Ranaut's saree look

Sharing glimpses of the look on Instagram, Kangana instantly caught the attention of fashion lovers. Draped in a handcrafted creation by renowned textile revivalist Gaurang Shah, the actress channelled classic Indian royalty with effortless grace.

The ensemble featured an ivory Kanjeevaram silk saree woven with delicate floral motifs scattered across the drape. Rich magenta and purple hues paired with intricate gold zari work framed the saree beautifully, creating a dramatic contrast against the soft ivory base.

Kangana paired the saree with a jewel-toned silk blouse in a matching purple shade. The blouse featured traditional gold motifs and ornate zari detailing along the sleeves, adding depth and richness to the overall ensemble.

For accessories, Kangana leaned into traditional Indian jewellery. She adorned herself with an elaborate kundan and emerald set that included a statement choker, coordinating earrings, delicate bracelets, and rings. Her beauty choices remained soft and refined with radiant skin, lightly defined eyes, fluttery lashes, and muted nude lips. A tiny bindi completed the look, bringing an extra touch of timeless charm.

Perhaps the most eye-catching styling element was her hair. Kangana wore her curls in a graceful half-up hairstyle decorated with fresh white gajra flowers. The floral touch added a vintage appeal that perfectly matched the traditional aesthetic of the ensemble.