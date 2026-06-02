Kriti Sanon Rocks ₹2.36 Lakh Semi-Nude Dress At Cocktail 2 Mumbai Trailer Launch With Shahid Kapoor & Rashmika Mandanna

Kriti Sanon at Cocktail 2 trailer launch in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

The excitement around Cocktail 2 reached a new high in Mumbai as actors Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon came together to unveil the film's much-awaited trailer on June 2. While the star-studded event was packed with glamour, it was Kriti Sanon who instantly grabbed attention with a daring monochrome fashion moment that perfectly balanced drama and edge.

Kriti Sanon's bold look at Cocktail 2 trailer launch

Stepping onto the promotional stage, Kriti oozed bold chicness in a semi-sheer maxi dress by Albanian-born fashion designer Nensi Dojaka. The black-and-white ensemble featured an asymmetric neckline that highlighted one shoulder, while strategically placed sheer panels added a bold yet sophisticated touch. The bodice came with statement cut-out detailing that gave the outfit a modern, fashion-forward appeal without overwhelming the overall look.

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Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon at Cocktail 2 trailer launch in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

The dress cinched neatly at the waist before flowing into a beautifully draped pleated chiffon skirt. Adding movement and drama, the lower half featured an asymmetrical construction complete with delicate ruffle accents and a risqué thigh-high slit. The interplay of opaque and semi-transparent fabrics created the illusion of a barely-there look while still maintaining an elegant structure.

According to the designer label's official website, the original version of the dress is priced at approximately $2,480, which is nearly around ₹2.36 lakh. The piece is currently available at a discounted price as part of the brand's ongoing sale.

Kriti Sanon's bold look at the event | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Kriti kept her accessories equally statement-worthy with dangling earrings, stacked oxidised bangles, and bold rings that added just the right amount of drama. For beauty, the actress leaned into soft-glam territory with luminous skin, flushed cheeks, smoky eye makeup, and nude lips. Her hair was styled in a sleek middle-parted open hairstyle that complemented the contemporary aesthetic of the outfit.