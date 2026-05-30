Kriti Sanon Just Made Mini Dress A Summer Hit In ₹67,000 Green Outfit For Cocktail 2 Promotions

If there’s one celebrity currently making promotional fashion look effortlessly cool, it’s Kriti Sanon. The actress recently stepped out for Cocktail 2 promotions in a vibrant green mini dress that instantly felt like the ultimate summer party outfit. Equal parts playful, glamorous and easy to recreate, the look proved that sometimes all you need is one standout colour to steal the spotlight.

Decoding Kriti Sanon's latest Cocktail look

For the recent appearance, Kriti slipped into the Aravine Dress by Alexis, a striking emerald-green mini reportedly priced at around ₹67,000. The sleeveless silhouette featured a relaxed shift shape with a scoop neckline and clean structure, allowing the eye-catching embellishments to take centre stage. Scattered across the dress were oversized crystal-inspired acrylic appliqués that added a jewel-box effect to the otherwise minimal design.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti avoided going overboard with accessories and instead focused on thoughtful details. She paired the dress with turquoise-toned statement earrings and dainty chains that complemented the rich green hue beautifully. Stacked bracelets and multiple rings added a touch of sparkle while maintaining the fresh vibe of the outfit.

Her footwear choice brought in a subtle dose of glamour. Metallic flower-detailed sandals from Zara added contrast and elevated the look without competing with the dress itself.

For beauty, Kriti embraced soft summer glam. Her makeup featured a radiant, dewy base, naturally flushed cheeks, hints of green-toned eye detailing, and nude lips that kept the focus on the outfit. She completed the look with a centre-parted half-up, half-down hairstyle styled in soft waves, giving the entire ensemble an effortless and breezy finish.