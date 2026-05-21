Ultimate Beach Goddess Energy! Inside Kriti Sanon's Sicily-Inspired Vacation Wardrobe for Cocktail 2

Kriti Sanon in Cocktail 2 |

Aakriti Grover, the designer behind Flirtatious, has been responsible for creating Kriti Sanon's looks in Cocktail 2. In an exclusive interview with FPJ, she opens up about creating the film's boho-luxe, beach goddess aesthetic inspired by a Sicily coastal vacation vibe.

The conversation further explores why Kriti was the perfect muse for the designer's looks. Aakriti also shares her thoughts on monsoon-ready fashion, style trends that need to disappear in 2026, and why she'd like to dress international icon Zendaya someday.

Can you elaborate on your looks for Kriti Sanon in Cocktail 2?

We kept in mind a relaxed, sun-soaked vacation aesthetic with a free-spirited feel. The overall look was boho-luxe with beach goddess vibes as mentioned to us by the stylists.

The outfits are very summer-ready. What was the brief or theme you followed while designing them?

The brief from Anaita Shroff Adajania and Sukriti was to create a boho-luxe Sicily coastal vacation feel. We worked with an Earth-toned, bralette-style top with decorative trim details, keeping new age colours in mind.

What would be your top picks among summer must-haves in any woman’s wardrobe?

A great summer wardrobe is less about having many clothes and more about having versatile pieces in breathable fabrics, easy mix-and-match styling, and comfort in heat. Recent summer capsule guides consistently prioritize linen, cotton, relaxed dresses, sandals, and lightweight layers.

What’s your take on Kriti Sanon pulling off the looks you designed? Do you think she was the ideal subject? Why?

Kriti has got great looks and a body to pull of anything. She has the perfect model figure, and who better than Anaita Adajania to style her to perfection!

Which fabrics do you think will dominate the monsoon of 2026?

For monsoon 2026, I wouldn't expect a completely new miracle fabric to suddenly take over. The stronger shift appears to be toward climate-responsive fabrics: materials that dry quickly, manage humidity, and still feel natural rather than plasticky. Trend forecasts and textile report repeatedly point to breathable natural fibers plus functional blends.

Any style trend you wish would disappear before the year ends?

Tiny impractical micro-bags.

Is there an international celebrity you’d love to dress? What would you style them in?

I would pick Zendaya because she can move between minimal tailoring, high fashion, vintage references, and dramatic red-carpet looks without getting lost in the clothes.

A fashion advice you’d like to give Indian women?

Don’t save your best clothes only for weddings or occasions. Indian textiles like chikankari, block prints, handlooms, and woven fabrics can be styled casually for everyday wear.

Which colours do you think will rule the second half of 2026?

The second half of 2026 looks like it may split into two parallel moods: soft calming neutrals and high-energy statement color. Runway reports and color forecasts are pointing toward a move away from all-beige minimalism into richer, more expressive palettes.