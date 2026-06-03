Who Is Ram Charan's Bodyguard Kevin Kunta? Meet 27-Year-Old MMA Fighter Who Went Viral After Peddi Event Security Scare

Ram Charan's bodyguard Kevin Kunta |

As excitement around actors Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Peddi continues to grow, an unexpected star has emerged from the film's promotional tour. No, it's not another cast member; it's Ram Charan's bodyguard Kevin Kunta, whose swift reaction during a recent event has made him a viral sensation across social media.

Peddi event viral fan incident

The incident took place during a recent Peddi promotional event in Vijayawada, where Ram Charan, Janhvi, and director Buchi Babu Sana were interacting with fans. Things briefly turned tense when a fan reportedly managed to bypass security barriers and rushed toward the stage where they were sitting.

Videos from the event quickly spread online, showing the fan running towards Ram Charan before security stepped in. Among those seen reacting instantly was Kevin Kunta, who quickly intercepted the individual and escorted him away before the situation could escalate further. Many social media users praised the bodyguard's calm and professional handling of the situation, with several clips of the moment continuing to circulate online.

As curiosity around Kevin surged, fans began digging into the man who is often spotted standing beside Ram Charan during public appearances.

Check out the video below:

So, who is Kevin Kunta?

Kevin Kunta, whose real name is Abdou Kadirr Sowe, is a 27-year-old professional MMA fighter originally from Gambia in West Africa. According to fighter database Tapology, he was born in 1998 and currently trains and competes out of Florence, Italy.

Known as "Mama Lamin of Barra," a nickname referenced by the Gambia Wrestling Association, Kevin has built a career in mixed martial arts long before becoming a familiar face as Ram Charan's trusted bodyguard at public appearances and promotional events.

His Instagram profile describes him as an international MMA athlete, and he has built a sizeable social media following of over 81,000 followers. Usually dressed in sharp dark suits during celebrity appearances, Kevin has become a familiar face among Ram Charan's fans over the years.

Interestingly, Ram Charan himself has previously joked about his bodyguard's growing popularity. During a promotional interaction with Amit Bhatia, the actor humorously said, "Everyone made him so famous, I'm not allowing him to go outside. They might bribe him with chocolate or a biscuit to talk about me."

His most recent recorded MMA bout reportedly took place in November 2025. Available statistics show that he competes in the middleweight division in Europe and holds a professional record of four victories and six defeats.