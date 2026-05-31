'He'll Smell Birthday Cake, Won't Take A Bite': Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Calls His Extreme Fitness Discipline 'Psychotic'

Tiger Shroff’s action-packed roles and enviable physique have long made him Bollywood’s fitness poster boy. But if you thought his dedication ended with intense workouts and clean eating, his sister Krishna Shroff has revealed that the actor takes discipline to a whole different level. In fact, according to her, Tiger is so committed to his fitness routine that even a birthday cake doesn’t tempt him.

Tiger Shroff’s dedication towards fitness

During a segment with Hauterrfly, Krishna gave fans a glimpse into what Tiger is really like off-camera. While many celebrities occasionally indulge in comfort food or midnight snacks, Tiger apparently sticks to his routine with military precision.

The fitness entrepreneur first laughed off the idea of Tiger spending time in the kitchen. “He does not cook. He doesn't even know how to make eggs. Really, guys? He's probably going to kill me for saying this, but he doesn't even know how to make eggs,” she revealed.

But it was her comments about his eating habits that truly caught everyone’s attention. Speaking about late-night cravings, Krishna explained that Tiger follows a strict schedule and rarely strays from it.

“He's extremely disciplined. You know, for him, once he's asleep at the same time every night, he's not waking up to eat anything or munch on anything. I always say there's a spectrum. There is super disciplined, and then there's normal. So, he's on the former side: extreme discipline, and I'm in the middle,” she shared.

Unlike Tiger, Krishna admitted she enjoys treating herself every now and then. “I enjoy that slice of pizza sometimes, but then I like to burn it off,” she said.

However, what surprised fans the most was her revelation about Tiger’s birthday habits. “He's like, on his birthday, he'll smell birthday cake. He won't even take a bite. I think that's a little psychotic, honestly,” Krishna joked.