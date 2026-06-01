Shilpa Shetty Balances Her Body On A Dumbbell In Challenging Core Exercise, Reveals Why It's A Game-Changer

If there's one celebrity who never misses a chance to inspire fitness enthusiasts, it's Shilpa Shetty. The actress is back with another dose of Monday Motivation, and this time she is taking a classic yoga-inspired exercise and making it significantly tougher.

Shilpa takes boat pose to next level

Known for blending yoga, strength training and mindful movement into her routine, Shilpa recently shared a video of herself performing an advanced version of the V-Sit Hold. But instead of balancing on the floor, she elevated the challenge by performing the move on top of a dumbbell, testing not just her core strength but also her stability and focus.

In the video, Shilpa explained why the variation is far more demanding than the traditional pose. She said, “Doing a V-Sit on the floor is one thing. Doing it on a dumbbell is another challenge entirely. The smaller the surface area, the greater the demand for stability. Every muscle works to hold balance and control. Core activation deepens. Focus sharpens. This strength, coordination and precision working together.”

Check out the video below:

The exercise is based on the classic Boat Pose, also known as Navasana or Naukasana in yoga. The posture involves balancing on the sitting bones while lifting the legs and torso to create a V-shape. While the traditional version already challenges the core, performing it on a narrow surface adds an entirely new layer of difficulty.

Benefits to know

According to Shilpa, the V-Sit Hold offers several fitness benefits. It helps strengthen the core muscles while improving endurance and stability. The exercise also engages the lower abdominal muscles, hip flexors and spinal stabilisers simultaneously, making it a full-body balancing challenge.

She further highlighted that the move can improve coordination, posture and overall body control. Regular practice may also support functional strength, boost athletic performance and enhance movement efficiency. Beyond physical benefits, it encourages greater focus, body awareness and resilience against injuries.