Dosa, Omelette & More: RCB Player Devdutt Padikkal Reveals What Cricketers Really Eat To Stay Match-Ready

If you've ever imagined professional cricketers surviving on fancy protein shakes, boiled vegetables, and ultra-restrictive meal plans, Devdutt Padikkal is here to set the record straight. Fresh from another successful IPL season and RCB's back-to-back title triumph, the stylish batter recently offered a glimpse into what actually ends up on a cricketer's plate. And surprisingly, the answer is far more relatable than most fans would expect.

Inside Devdutt’ diet

In a recent conversation with sports presenter Jatin Sapru, Devdutt spoke candidly about his fitness philosophy, nutrition habits, and why balance matters more than obsessing over every calorie. According to the 25-year-old opener, his approach has always been centred around consistency rather than chasing numbers.

Reflecting on his dietary discipline, Devdutt explained that his focus has been on maintaining healthy habits instead of constantly tracking nutritional metrics. "Those were the three things I needed to be really careful with. That is something I focused on more than trying to get a certain amount of anything. Since I don’t eat for taste, I have to make sure I don’t eat too much. I didn’t really pay too much attention to the numbers. I’m 25, but I’m sure once I get closer to 30, those things will start coming into the picture as well," he shared.

Breakfast most cricketers swear by

One of the biggest surprises from the conversation was Padikkal's revelation about what professional athletes actually eat every morning. “A lot of people think that athletes don’t eat regular foods and follow extremely strict diets. That’s actually one of the biggest myths," he said.

The cricketer continued, "To be honest, this is probably the most common breakfast you’ll see among athletes, especially cricketers. Every morning, most of us have a dosa, an omelette, and some fruits. And it doesn’t really change much,” Devdutt revealed.

The combination isn't just about comfort. According to the Karnataka-born batter, it provides a practical nutritional balance needed for long training sessions and match days.

“I see different variations of eggs, but apart from that, it’s pretty stable. It’s an easy way to get protein in. As for the dosa, I think it’s mainly a great source of carbohydrates. Early in the morning, it’s quite hard to find the right sources of carbs. Of course, we have gels and sports drinks that provide direct carbohydrates, but dosa is probably the simplest and most convenient way to get them,” he explained.

And in true South Indian fashion, Padikkal couldn't resist adding a playful reason behind the breakfast favourite's popularity. “And as South Indians, we enjoy it a lot more, so I guess that gives us an excuse too,” he joked.