'Do This 100 Times A Day': Malaika Arora Shares How She Transformed Her Upper Body From 'Soft To Sculpted' In 50s

If there’s one celebrity who makes fitness look both aspirational and doable, it’s Malaika Arora. Even in her 50s, she continues to redefine strength and consistency, and her latest workout video is all about sculpting those arms to perfection.

Malaika Arora shares workout tips to transform upper body

In a recent gym video shared on Instagram, the 52-year-old fitness star broke down a simple yet effective upper-body routine that anyone can follow. The focus? Repetition and consistency.

Malaika demonstrated a series of exercises including arm raises, wide raises, high pull-downs, and shoulder external rotations, each aimed at targeting a specific area. Her tip was clear: perform each move 100 times daily to start seeing visible changes.

Check out the video below:

Why should you do it?

Malaika explained how each exercise works its magic. Regular arm raises help tone the underarms, wide raises enhance collarbone definition, high pull-downs improve posture by straightening the back, and shoulder external rotations refine shoulder alignment. The idea is to build strength gradually while sculpting the upper body with focused movements.

Inside her core workout routine

This isn’t the first time Malaika has shared her fitness secrets. Just days earlier, she posted a detailed core workout routine, breaking it down for different results.

From controlled crunches for upper abs to leg raises for lower abs and even standing oblique twists for a defined waistline, her approach is all about targeting specific muscle groups with precision. She also included dynamic movements to help shape an hourglass figure, making her routines both practical and goal-orientated.