Shilpa Shetty's Secret To Her Ageless Strength At 50 Is THIS Yoga Move: Watch Video To Find Out

It’s Monday, and you know what that means – Shilpa Shetty is back with her weekly dose of fitness inspiration. The actress and wellness enthusiast once again set the tone for the week by sharing a high-energy workout clip, proving that staying strong at 50 is all about consistency and smart movement. This time, her go-to move? A powerful, traditional exercise that blends strength, flexibility, and flow.

The move Shilpa swears by

In her latest video, Shilpa performs Gatyatmak Hanuman Dand, a dynamic variation of the classic Hanuman Dand, often referred to as the Hindu push-up. Rooted in ancient Indian fitness practices, this exercise is designed to work the entire body in one fluid sequence, combining strength training with deep stretching.

Watch the video below:

How to do it (quick steps)

Start by lying face down on a mat, keeping your body aligned.

Place your palms under your shoulders, fingers facing forward.

Keep your legs straight and close together.

Push up into a plank-like position.

Bring one foot forward towards the opposite hand.

Lower your chest in a smooth, wave-like motion and push back up.

Return to plank and switch sides.

Repeat 10–12 reps on each side for a few sets.

Why it works

Shilpa highlighted how this one move delivers a complete workout. According to her, the benefits are the following:

Builds full-body strength, engaging the chest, shoulders, arms, core, back, and legs.

Delivers a deep stretch to the hip flexors, hamstrings, inner thighs, spine, and ankles.

Improves overall mobility and fluidity of movement.

Enhances muscular endurance and power with regular practice.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice.