VIDEO: Ram Charan's Fan Breaches Security & Gets Too Close To Him At Peddi Event, Janhvi Kapoor Left Startled

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan were in Vijayawada on Monday (June 1) to promote their upcoming film Peddi when an unexpected moment briefly disrupted the event. A fan managed to get past security and rushed towards Ram Charan, leading to a tense situation that has since gone viral on social media.

Videos circulating online show the fan running towards the stage area where Ram, Janhvi, and director Buchi Babu Sana were present. Interestingly, the fan appeared to be a devoted admirer of the actor and had even styled his hair similarly to Ram Charan's.

As the fan moved closer to the actor, security personnel stepped in to prevent any further breach. Ram Charan's personal bodyguard, MMA fighter Kevin Kunta, was seen intervening and pulling the fan away before the situation could escalate.

The sudden rush caused a brief moment of panic near the stage. Janhvi appeared visibly startled and uncomfortable as security officials surrounded the area to regain control. The actress was seen flinching while the team worked to ensure everyone's safety amid the crowded gathering.

Another clip from the event later showed a calmer interaction between the fan and Ram Charan. After security assessed the situation, the fan was reportedly allowed to meet the actor. In the video, he can be seen thanking Ram Charan and touching his feet as a gesture of respect.

Many social media users praised Kevin Kunta for his quick response and professionalism, noting that he handled the situation efficiently without causing further chaos.

Kevin has become a familiar presence at Ram Charan's public appearances and frequently accompanies the actor while maintaining close security. Earlier, during a promotional interview with Amit Bhatia, Ram Charan humorously spoke about his bodyguard's growing popularity.

He joked, “Everyone made him so famous, I’m not allowing him to go outside. They might bribe him with chocolate or a biscuit to talk about me.”

About Peddi

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani.

Produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the sports drama is scheduled to hit theatres on June 4, with paid premieres beginning on June 3.