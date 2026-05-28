Video: Fan Falls At Jr NTR's Feet During Visit To Hyderabad's NTR Ghat, Actor's Reaction Goes Viral

A video of actor Jr NTR and one of his fans has gone viral on social media. During the actor’s visit to Hyderabad’s NTR Ghat on Thursday (May 28), a fan accidentally fell at his feet while trying to greet him amid heavy crowd and security presence. Instead of walking away, Jr NTR immediately paused and helped the fan get back on his feet, a gesture that is now winning praise online.

For those unversed, the actor had visited the memorial to pay tribute to his grandfather, legendary actor-politician NT Rama Rao, on his 103rd birth anniversary.

Several videos and pictures from the visit surfaced online, showing Jr NTR offering floral tributes at the memorial site in Hyderabad while interacting with supporters and party workers gathered there.

In one of the now-viral clips, a fan can be seen stretching out his hand towards the actor before suddenly losing balance and falling near his feet. As security personnel moved in to pull the man away, Jr NTR stepped forward, helped him stand up and briefly shook hands with him before continuing ahead.

The actor’s calm reaction and concern for the fan caught the attention of social media users, with many praising him for staying composed despite the chaotic situation.

NT Rama Rao remains one of the most iconic personalities in Telugu cinema and politics. Before founding the Telugu Desam Party and serving as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, he acted in more than 300 films and built a massive legacy in the Telugu film industry.

Jr NTR and his brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram regularly visit NTR Ghat every year to honour their grandfather on his birth anniversary.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jr NTR is gearing up for his upcoming action drama Dragon directed by Prashanth Neel.

The recently released glimpse of the film introduced Jr NTR as Luger, the Assassin-in-Chief of the Afghan Trading Company, set against the backdrop of the 1967 opium trade and a global drug war. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Rukmini Vasanth and Biju Menon.

Dragon is scheduled to release worldwide in June 2027.