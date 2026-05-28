PM Narendra Modi, Jr NTR & Family Pay Tribute To Legendary Leader NTR On His 103rd Birth Anniversary In Hyderabad | Video | X / ANI

Hyderabad: Actor Jr NTR on Thursday visited the NTR Ghat in Hyderabad to pay tribute to his grandfather, legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), on his 103rd birth anniversary.

Late NTR's wife, Lakshmi Parvathi and daughter Daggubati Purandeswari also paid their respect at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad.

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"Today, Telugu people across the world worship him with immense respect. In his memory, many people take part in food distribution and blood donation drives. That is how a person's life should be, even after death, only a few continue to live on in the hearts of people. Among such great personalities, NTR garu holds the foremost place. I do not know how many lifetimes' worth of blessings I must have received to become his wife."

"Revanth Reddy has installed a statue here, and I thank him from the bottom of my heart for this gesture. Whenever I think of Telugu soil, Telugu people, Telugu pride, and Telugu identity, the first name that comes to my mind is NTR," Lakshmi Parvathi said while speaking to the media.

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Daggubati Purandeswari also shared, "Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao belongs to the people and is immortal in their hearts. Even today, lakhs of Telugu people celebrate his Jayanthi as if he were a part of their family, their prosperity, and their home," adding, "I truly believe that Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao will forever remain an immortal presence in our hearts. Wherever he may be, I believe his blessings will always be with the Telugu people and their families."

Actor and grandson of late NTR, Nandamuri Chaitanya Krishna, also paid his respects at NTR Ghat.

PM Modi also remembered the late actor and former CM of Andhra Pradesh as the "inspiration" to many.

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In a post shared on his X handle, he wrote, "Tributes to the great NTR Garu on his birth anniversary. He is fondly remembered for his commitment towards public welfare and governance, which ensured dignity for the poor and marginalised. His contributions to cinema continue to captivate generations. His life and ideals remain a source of immense inspiration. The NDA Government in Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of my friend Chandrababu Naidu Garu, is committed to advancing the aspirations he cherished for the people."

NTR, born on May 28, 1923, remains one of the most influential figures in Telugu cinema and regional politics.

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Widely admired for his contributions to Indian cinema, he later transitioned into politics, founded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and served multiple terms as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

The tribute event highlighted the Nandamuri family's continuing efforts to preserve NTR's legacy in both cinema and politics.

Fondly known as NTR, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao was an actor, producer, director, editor and politician who served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years. During his celebrated film career, he received three National Film Awards for co-producing Thodu Dongalu (1954) and Seetharama Kalyanam (1960), and for directing Varakatnam (1970).

He also received the erstwhile Rashtrapati Awards for his performances in films such as Raju Peda (1954) and Lava Kusa (1963).

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)