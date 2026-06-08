Kangana Ranaut Honours Odisha's Iconic Kotpad Saree During Bhubaneswar Visit: Know More About Her Handloom

When it comes to championing India's rich handloom traditions, Kangana Ranaut rarely misses an opportunity to make a statement. During her recent visit to Bhubaneswar, the actor-politician once again turned heads, not with a designer label or glamorous red-carpet ensemble, but with a saree deeply rooted in Odisha's cultural heritage. Draped in a traditional Kotpad saree, Kangana used fashion to spotlight one of the state's most celebrated weaving traditions.

Kangana Ranaut spotlights Odisha's craftsmanship

For the occasion, Kangana chose an elegant ivory-and-red Kotpad saree, describing it as her "favourite Odisha weave". The traditional drape featured the classic colour palette associated with Kotpad textiles, blending an off-white base with rich earthy red accents.

Staying true to her signature style, Kangana paired the saree with statement silver jhumkas and a sleek watch. Her beauty look was equally minimal and graceful with a dewy base, kohl-rimmed eyes, a bold red bindi, and subtle lips. She styled her hair in a classic half-up, half-down hairstyle, allowing the saree to remain the focal point of the ensemble.

More about the Kotpad saree

Beyond its visual appeal, the Kotpad saree carries a remarkable legacy. Woven by the Mirgam tribal community in Odisha's Koraput district, the textile is considered one of the state's most treasured handloom traditions.

Kotpad became the first handloom product from Odisha to receive a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, highlighting its cultural and artistic significance. The sarees are known for their environmentally conscious production process and distinctive natural colour palette.

Traditionally crafted using handspun cotton or tussar silk, the fabric is dyed with colours extracted from the roots of the Aal tree, also known as Indian Madder. The weaving process remains entirely natural, with yarns treated using ingredients such as cow dung, ash, and castor oil, making the fabric soft, breathable, and free from chemical dyes.

The designs often reflect tribal life and nature, featuring motifs inspired by fish, crabs, huts, axes, and the fan-tailed peacock. Shades of deep maroon, earthy red, brown, and black are commonly woven against cream-toned backgrounds, creating the distinctive aesthetic that has made Kotpad textiles famous across India.