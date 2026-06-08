'She Would Take Givenchy Shoe & Kick It': Celebrity Stylist Recalls Priyanka Chopra's 'Disrespectful' Behaviour During Quantico Fitting

Long before Priyanka Chopra became a global entertainment powerhouse, her transition into American television through Quantico was one of the most talked-about career moves by an Indian actress. While the series opened new doors for the star internationally, it also brought her in contact with several fashion and styling professionals who worked closely with her behind the scenes.

Stylist Cary Tauben recalls working with Priyanka Chopra

Now, celebrity stylist Cary Tauben has shared a candid memory from those days, recalling an incident during a fitting session that stayed with him years later.

Speaking on a podcast hosted by Tory Morton, Tauben reflected on his experience styling Priyanka while she was shooting Quantico in Montreal. The stylist revealed that his role extended beyond dressing the lead actor, as he was also responsible for styling several background performers associated with the production.

According to Tauben, his first impressions of Priyanka were overwhelmingly positive. He described her as warm, friendly and appreciative of his efforts, adding that he was committed to ensuring she looked her best for the camera. However, he also remembered certain moments during wardrobe fittings that caught him off guard.

While discussing the experience, Tauben said he felt Priyanka handled some of the luxury fashion pieces a little casually during fittings. “While we were doing fittings, she was a little bit rough on the clothing, which I personally thought was disrespectful,” he shared.

The stylist explained that many of the garments, shoes and accessories used during the fittings had been sourced from premium fashion labels and designer boutiques, making them particularly valuable pieces.

Recalling one specific incident, Tauben said, “She would take a Givenchy shoe and kick it to the side.” He added that the footwear was worth nearly $1,000 (approximately ₹95,000), which made the moment particularly memorable for him.

Despite the incident, Tauben made it clear that his overall experience working with Priyanka remained largely positive. Throughout the conversation, he repeatedly noted that the actress had been kind to him personally and that they shared a good professional rapport during their time working together on the hit thriller series.