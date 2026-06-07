'I Can't Love Animals & Wear Them': Indian Fashion Designer Anita Dongre Reveals Why She Never Used Leather In Her Designs

Anita Dongre | Image Courtesy: FashionLady

For years, Anita Dongre has been one of India's most celebrated fashion designers, known for her nature-inspired creations and sustainable approach to couture. But long before conscious fashion became a global conversation, the designer had already made a life-changing decision that would shape both her personal and professional journey.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal at the Vegan India Conference 2026 in Mumbai, where she was one of the key speakers, Dongre reflected on her transition to veganism, her love for food, and why cruelty-free living remains at the heart of everything she does.

Childhood moment that changed everything

Dongre traces the beginning of her journey back to when she was just 13 years old. Recalling the incident, she said, "I became a vegetarian when I was 13, when I saw an animal being taken to the slaughterhouse and I saw the pain in his eyes."

The experience stayed with her. She explained that even at a young age, she felt strongly about making conscious choices about what went onto her plate. "That's when all of us kids together gave it up, my siblings also," she shared.

While she remained vegetarian for years, dairy continued to be a part of her diet due to its deep roots in Indian food culture. That changed a few years ago. "I gave up dairy because of the cruelty involved with the dairy industry, and I just didn't want to be part of that," she said.

A foodie who loves plant-based eating

Contrary to the misconception that vegan food is restrictive, Dongre says she enjoys every bit of it. "I'm great. I'm fit. I'm healthy. I love plant food. I love eating vegetables," she said.

Coming from a Sindhi family, food has always been central to her life. And fortunately, many of her favourite dishes naturally fit into a plant-based lifestyle. "Whether it's Sindhi curry or Sai Bhaji Pulav, it's all vegetarian. All the yummy food is really vegetarian," she said with a smile.

How veganism influenced her fashion empire

For Dongre, veganism isn't limited to food. The same values guide her work as a designer. "I've taken the same vegan lifestyle to my fashion business," she explained. "I've never used leather in any of my collections, products, brands or labels right from the onset."

Over the years, her label has expanded its cruelty-free offerings by working with manufacturers creating innovative alternatives to animal leather. "We launched a vegan line of accessories and we're now working on a line of vegan wool also," she revealed.

According to Dongre, there is no separation between her personal beliefs and professional decisions. "I just use the same philosophy in my personal life and in my work life. The two are not different from each other."

'You either love animals or you don't'

Asked why building a cruelty-free fashion business was important to her, Dongre offered a straightforward answer. "Because that's what I believe in. I love nature and I love animals."

She added that many of her collections draw inspiration from the natural world, making it impossible to separate creativity from compassion.

"I cannot be inspired by animals and nature and then have them on my dinner plate in the evening. The two don't work. It doesn't go together. You either love them or you don't."

Dongre believes the fashion industry has more options than ever before when it comes to adopting vegan alternatives. "I would just say it's so simple to do it," she said. "And I would encourage more and more to do it."

Supporting the vegan India movement

Dongre was the Guest of Honour at the Vegan India Conference 2026, held in Mumbai on June 6 and 7. Speaking about the event, she expressed her admiration for its growth over the years.

"I've been wanting to be part of this conference for quite a few years, and I'm so happy that I finally made it this year," she said.

Praising Vegan First founder Palak Mehta, she added, "I think Palak does a wonderful job. It's the fifth year now, and more power to her."