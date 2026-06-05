India's Biggest Vegan Event Is Back! Vegan India Conference 2026 Set To Take Over Mumbai This Weekend

Mumbai's weekend calendar is about to get a whole lot greener. Whether you're a dedicated vegan, curious about plant-based living, a sustainability enthusiast, or simply someone who loves discovering the future of food and lifestyle, the Vegan India Conference is returning to the city with its biggest edition yet.

Set to take place on June 6 and 7 at Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport, the two-day event promises conversations, workshops, networking opportunities, and innovative ideas that go far beyond what's on your plate.

More than a food festival

Organised annually by Vegan First, the Vegan India Conference (VIC) has become one of India's most influential gatherings focused on plant-based innovation and sustainability. Since its launch in 2019, the platform has brought together voices from across industries to discuss critical issues including climate change, food security, nutrition, ethical consumption, animal agriculture, and sustainable business models.

This year, the spotlight is on one important idea: systems. The conference explores how plant-based alternatives can move beyond niche audiences and become more affordable, accessible, and scalable for millions of Indians. The focus isn't just on creating alternatives but on building systems that can support long-term change.

What to expect this year

The fifth edition promises an action-packed schedule featuring two days of programming, 34 sessions, 65 speakers, 15 workshops, 45 exhibitors, and more than 1,000 attendees.

Visitors can expect panel discussions, keynote sessions, expert-led workshops, networking opportunities, product showcases, and conversations around the future of food, fashion, beauty, agriculture, and sustainability.

Notable speakers taking the stage

This year's speaker lineup features an impressive mix of industry leaders, entrepreneurs, scientists, and changemakers.

Some of the key names include humanitarian and spiritual leader Mohanji (virtual session), senior scientist Dr. Anjaneyulu Kothakota from CSIR-NIIST, House of Anita Dongre founder Anita Dongre, ZeroCircle founder Neha Jain, journalist and founder of News With Navya, Navya Singh, Sharrp Ventures founder Rishabh Mariwala, Earth Cafe founder Vik Khatwani, Beejom Farms founder Aparna Rajagopal, and The Body Shop executive chairperson Shriti Malhotra.

The conference will also feature voices from the food, retail, agriculture, investment, and hospitality sectors, creating a truly interdisciplinary conversation.

Tickets for the conference are currently available through the official Vegan India Conference website.