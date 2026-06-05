Mumbai This Weekend: From The Vegan India Conference, Aakash Gupta's Stand-Up Show, T20 Matches & Top Events You Can't Miss |

Mumbai is packed with entertainment, music, comedy, sports and unique experiences this weekend. Whether you're a die-hard fan of The Weeknd, looking for a laughter-filled evening with Aakash Gupta, interested in a thoughtful vegan conference, or planning to catch some live cricket action, the city has something for everyone. Here's a curated list of events happening across Mumbai this weekend.

1. The Weeknd Fan Event

If you've been looping Blinding Lights, Starboy and After Hours on repeat, this fan gathering is the perfect place to celebrate your love for The Weeknd. The event promises music, themed activities, fan interactions, and an evening dedicated to one of the world's biggest pop stars.

When: June 7, 2026

Where: Roxanne's Bar & All Day Diner, Mumbai

2. Aakash Gupta Stand-Up Comedy Show

One of India's most popular comedians, Aakash Gupta, is set to perform in Mumbai this weekend. Known for his relatable observations, energetic storytelling, and viral comedy clips, Gupta's shows often sell out quickly. While several slots have already been booked, a limited number of tickets are still available.

When: June 6, 2026

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai

3. Vegan India Conference 2026

The Vegan India Conference returns with another edition focused on sustainability, entrepreneurship, food innovation, and conscious living. Organised by Vegan First, the two-day event will bring together industry leaders, founders, environmental advocates, investors, and wellness experts. Fashion designer Anita Dongre and several prominent entrepreneurs are among the speakers expected to attend.

When: June 6–7, 2026

Where: Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport, Sakinaka Junction, Andheri East, Mumbai

4. Bhajan Clubbing

One of the most unique events in the city this weekend, Bhajan Clubbing blends devotional music with contemporary beats and concert-style production. Traditional bhajans are reimagined through modern soundscapes, creating a spiritual yet energetic experience aimed at younger audiences.

When: June 6, 2026 | 7:00 PM onwards

Where: B N Vaidya Banquet Hall, Mumbai

5. T20 Mumbai League 2026

Cricket fever continues to grip the city as the T20 Mumbai League enters a crucial phase. With double-header matches scheduled throughout the weekend, fans can witness some of Mumbai's finest cricketing talent in action. The tournament has already produced several thrilling contests, making it a must-visit for cricket enthusiasts.

When: June 6–7, 2026

Where: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai