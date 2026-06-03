'Queen Of The World': Khushi Kapoor Can't Stop Gushing Over Janhvi Kapoor's Regal Saree Look At Peddi Event

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi promotional wardrobe is quickly becoming a masterclass in modern ethnic dressing, and her latest appearance may just be one of her most regal yet. And while fans flooded social media with compliments, it was sister Khushi Kapoor's reaction that stole attention.

Look at Janhvi's latest saree moment

Janhvi stepped out for a Peddi promotional event in Vijayawada alongside co-star Ram Charan, looking every bit like royalty in a richly embroidered chocolate-brown saree by designer Nidhi Halani. Crafted in a sheer fabric, the drape featured intricate marodi embroidery along with delicate zari work, sequins, and floral motifs woven throughout the drape.

One of the standout details was the elaborate border running along the pallu. Antique gold embroidery paired with olive-green accents framed the saree elegantly, adding richness to the earthy colour palette.

Complementing the saree was an equally statement-making blouse. Designed with a high neckline and elbow-length sleeves, the blouse featured dense antique-gold embroidery, intricate circular patterns, and mirror detailing. While the front exuded old-world sophistication, the dramatic cut-out detailing at the back added a contemporary edge to the traditional silhouette.

Styled by celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio, Janhvi elevated the look with bold gold jewellery. Oversized jhumkas featuring intricate craftsmanship, stacked bangles, and a statement ring added just the right amount of glamour without competing with the detailed embroidery of the outfit.

For beauty, the actress kept things polished and elegant with softly sculpted skin, kohl-rimmed eyes, subtle smoky accents, and nude-pink lips. A tiny bindi and a sleek, centre-parted straight hair tied the entire look together, adding a classic finishing touch.

And while fans were already calling her stunning, Khushi Kapoor's sweet comment, "Queen of the world," under the photos may have been the ultimate seal of approval.