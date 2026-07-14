Alia Bhatt Rocks Bold Blouses For Bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Wedding, Serves Bridesmaids' Look That's Worth Stealing

Wedding season always brings a fresh wave of fashion inspiration, and Alia Bhatt made sure all eyes stayed on her throughout best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's wedding celebrations. Instead of repeating one signature style, the actress switched effortlessly between modern glamour and timeless tradition, proving that the right blouse can completely transform a festive look. From contemporary drapes to elegant sarees, Alia delivered three bridesmaid outfits that deserve a place on every wedding mood board.

Bold purple drape for pre-wedding celebrations

For one of the pre-wedding celebrations, Alia skipped the predictable lehenga and opted for a contemporary take on the saree in a rich purple drape by Ekaya Banaras from the label's unreleased collection. The show-stealing element of the look was its structured strapless corset blouse, featuring distinctive loop detailing down the front that lent the ensemble a daring, fashion-forward appeal.

Giving the traditional silhouette a modern twist, Alia styled the saree with the drape cascading elegantly around her arms instead of the conventional pallu placement. She completed the look with a sparkling diamond choker, statement earrings and rings. A sleek bun highlighted the dramatic neckline, while softly defined eyes, radiant skin and nude lips kept the beauty look fresh.

Halter-neck blue saree for wedding ceremony

For Akansha's wedding ceremony, Alia chose understated elegance in a custom muted blue tissue saree by Punit Balana that shimmered subtly with delicate gold embroidery and an embellished border. She paired the lightweight drape with a sleeveless halter-neck blouse featuring an embroidered high neckline and a stylish keyhole cut-out, giving the traditional ensemble a modern update without taking away its classic appeal.

She accentuated the look with statement accessories, including antique earrings, a pearl maang tikka, stacked bangles and stylish Gucci glasses. With neatly tied-back hair, radiant skin, soft blush and nude-toned lips, the overall look was graceful and perfect for an intimate wedding celebration.

Embroidered black moment for reception

For the reception, Alia stepped out in yet another custom ensemble, this time a black Ajrakh saree by Nidhi Tambi Kejriwal. The drape was richly adorned with multi-toned floral embroidery, mirror work and elaborate borders that instantly elevated the traditional weave. The actress paired it with a matching full-sleeved blouse featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline and identical embroidery.

She further paired it with oversized oxidised jhumkas, a statement maang tikka, stacked bangles and an embellished potli bag that tied the entire outfit together beautifully. Keeping the focus on the intricate embroidery, Alia opted for sleek centre-parted hair tucked neatly behind her ears, while soft glowing makeup enhanced the regal aesthetic without overpowering the ensemble.