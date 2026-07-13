New Bride Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Wedding Reception Lehenga Costs ₹6.5 Lakh: Know Who Designed It

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma's wedding reception | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Newlywed Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma's wedding celebrations continued in style with a glittering reception on July 12, just a day after they exchanged vows. For the special evening, the town's new bride embraced contemporary couture, stepping away from traditional bridal codes in favour of a glamorous gold ensemble that instantly stole the spotlight.

Decoding Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's reception look

For her wedding reception, Akansha skipped the conventional bridal palette and embraced a shimmering champagne-gold lehenga by ace designer Gaurav Gupta. The statement ensemble featured a fitted mermaid-style lehenga that beautifully hugged her silhouette before flaring dramatically towards the hem.

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The skirt was covered in elaborate crystal work, bugle beads and ornate embroidery inspired by the movement of molten crystals, creating a luminous effect with every step. Instead of pairing it with a traditional blouse, Akansha chose a structured heart-shaped corset adorned with matching crystal embellishments and intricate beadwork.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma's wedding reception | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

One of the biggest highlights of the ensemble was the dramatic floor-length embellished cape, which replaced the usual bridal dupatta. Flowing gracefully from her shoulders, the cape featured delicate shimmering embroidery and cascading fringe details that brought movement to the outfit.

If the dazzling reception ensemble caught your attention, its price tag is equally eye-catching. The couture creation comes from Gaurav Gupta's label and is priced at ₹6.5 lakh, making it a luxurious pick for brides looking to make a bold fashion statement.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma's wedding reception | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Styled by Ami Patel and Tanya Mehta, Akansha kept her jewellery refined, allowing the couture craftsmanship to remain the focal point. She accessorised with an elegant diamond choker, coordinating earrings, sparkling rings and a delicate bracelet, adding just the right amount of shine without overwhelming the look.

For beauty, the actress opted for soft glamour. Her makeup featured luminous skin, subtle winged eyeliner, fluttery lashes, rosy cheeks and glossy pink lips that complemented the shimmering gold tones of the outfit. She completed the bridal look with centre-parted hair worn loose, lending natural ease to the contemporary couture ensemble.