Dulhan Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Dazzles In Pink Sequined Lehenga For Cocktail Party; B-Town Celebs Janhvi, Arjun Among Others Strike Wedding Fashion |

Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma have officially kicked off their wedding celebrations in Mumbai, and the star-studded festivities are already making waves across social media. After their intimate wedding ceremony, glimpses from the couple's glamorous cocktail party have surfaced online, showcasing breathtaking fashion moments from both the bride and her celebrity guests.

For the special evening, Akansha chose a shimmering Manish Malhotra creation that perfectly captured modern bridal glamour. The actress looked radiant in a blush-pink lehenga intricately adorned with sequins, making it an ideal pick for a luxurious cocktail celebration.

The ensemble featured a heavily embellished strappy blouse detailed with intricate threadwork, pearls and sparkling sequins, creating a 3D effect. She paired it with a matching mermaid-style skirt that hugged the silhouette through the hips before gracefully flaring towards the hem. Completing the bridal look was a soft pink georgette dupatta elegantly draped over one shoulder.

As pictures and videos from inside the celebration continue to flood the internet, several Bollywood celebrities have also been earning praise for their stylish appearances.

Among the evening's biggest fashion highlights was Alia Bhatt, who embraced contemporary ethnic elegance in a deep purple floral silk saree. She paired it with a modern off-shoulder blouse featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline and a structured fitted silhouette.

Janhvi Kapoor opted for an experimental take on the saree, wearing a deconstructed ensemble featuring a statement blouse, an embellished skirt and a dramatic cape-style pallu draped over her shoulders. Traditional jewellery beautifully balanced the contemporary silhouette.

Vaani Kapoor brought classic glamour in a black velvet lehenga from Rohit Bal's 'Kash-Gul' collection. Intricate embroidery elevated the rich velvet ensemble, making it one of the standout monochrome looks of the evening.

Keeping things timeless, Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a sharp black tuxedo, while Sonakshi Sinha attended the celebrations alongside her mother, Poonam Sinha, dressed in an elegant traditional salwar suit that reflected understated grace.

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