Alia Bhatt Steals Spotlight At Bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Mumbai Wedding; Serves Desi Glamour In Floral Silk Saree |

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt turned heads as she attended the intimate wedding celebrations of her close friend, actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who tied the knot with filmmaker Sharan Sharma in Mumbai on July 10. The ceremony brought together several celebrities from the film fraternity, but it was Alia's graceful ethnic look that instantly caught the attention.

Choosing a contemporary take on traditional Indian wear, Alia stepped out in a rich deep purple floral silk saree. The luxurious drape featured delicate floral motifs that added a romantic touch, while its lustrous silk fabric elevated the overall festive appeal.

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Adding a fashionable twist to the ensemble was her statement blouse. The contemporary design featured an off-shoulder silhouette, a plunging sweetheart neckline and a structured fitted bodice. The cropped blouse was further joined together with embellished accents that added a glamorous edge.

Instead of opting for a conventional saree drape, Alia introduced her own modern styling element. She neatly arranged the pleats in the front, while allowing the pallu to rest elegantly over her arm in a shawl-like fashion rather than placing it over the shoulder.

She carried a beautifully embroidered potli bag. A pair of peep-toe wedge heels completed the look while ensuring comfort for the celebrations. For jewellery, Alia embraced understated luxury with a sparkling diamond choker necklace, coordinated diamond earrings and matching statement rings that added just the right amount of brilliance without overpowering the ensemble.

The actress set the dance floor ablaze with an energetic performance to the evergreen wedding anthem Maahi Ve from the 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho. She was seen enjoying every moment of the pre-wedding celebrations alongside close friends, making the evening even more memorable.