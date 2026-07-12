Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Turns Red Bride In Classic Saree For Wedding With Sharan Sharma

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma wedding | Instagram

Wedding bells have officially rung for Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on July 11, surrounded by their closest family and friends. While the celebrations were filled with heartfelt moments, it was Akansha's timeless bridal style that instantly captured attention, proving that a classic red bride never goes out of fashion.

Akansha embraces timeless bridal elegance in Arpita Mehta

For her big day, Akansha chose to honour tradition with a bespoke red saree by designer Arpita Mehta, styled by Ami Patel with assistance from Tanya Mehta. Rather than opting for an overly embellished look, the bride embraced understated luxury through delicate craftsmanship and thoughtful details.

Designed as a contemporary keepsake, the saree drew inspiration from the beauty of pressed flowers, translating the idea into a romantic floral narrative across the fabric. A custom floral print formed the base, while vintage-inspired dull gold embroidery added depth and richness. Tiny mirrors, one of Arpita Mehta's signature elements, were woven throughout the drape alongside intricate Falisa detailing, lending the ensemble a subtle sparkle without overpowering its classic appeal.

Complementing the saree was a heavily embellished blouse crafted in shimmering gold tones. The bridal look was completed with a finely woven Banarasi drape that beautifully balanced modern design with traditional Indian textile artistry.

Akansha accentuated her bridal attire with elaborate traditional jewellery that reflected classic Indian wedding aesthetics. She layered statement necklaces around her neck, including a stunning kundan choker highlighted with emerald accents, while oversized jhumkas and an ornate maang tikka framed her face beautifully.

Her wrists sparkled with intricately embellished bangles, accompanied by elegant haathphools, statement rings and traditional kaleeras, completing the bridal jewellery story with regal finesse.

Instead of dramatic makeup, Akansha opted for a fresh and natural bridal glow. Radiant skin, softly tinted lips and a delicate swipe of eyeliner enhanced her features while keeping the focus firmly on the intricately crafted sari and jewellery. Her hair was styled in a soft half-up, half-down hairstyle that added effortless romance and complemented the overall elegance of the bridal ensemble.

Meanwhile, groom Sharan Sharma kept things classic in an elegant ivory sherwani layered over a matching kurta-pyjama set, completing the couple's timeless wedding portraits.