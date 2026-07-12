Newlywed Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Embraces 'No-Makeup' Bridal Glam; Simple Liner, Stained Lips & Natural Glow Win Hearts |

Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor officially tied the knot with filmmaker Sharan Sharma in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai on July 11, surrounded by close family members and friends. While the heartfelt celebration was filled with emotional moments and joyous smiles, it was the bride's refreshingly minimal beauty look that became one of the biggest talking points online.

Breaking away from the trend of heavily contoured bridal makeup, Akansha chose an understated approach that celebrated her natural features. Instead of opting for dramatic eyes, bold lips or layered makeup, the actress embraced a clean, effortless bridal glow that perfectly complemented her personality.

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Her makeup artist, Bhavya Arora, shared the inspiration behind the look on social media, revealing that the bride had always envisioned herself as a fuss-free bride. "Kanch (Akansha) always wanted to be a no-fuss bride so we zeroed in on this simple liner with slightly stained lips. Hair is not really pinned—just swept back to let everything else shine," she wrote.

Staying true to that vision, Akansha's bridal beauty featured nothing more than a delicate stroke of eyeliner, softly stained lips and radiant skin that allowed her natural complexion to take centre stage. Her hairstyle was equally effortless, with her hair gently swept back instead of being intricately pinned, creating a relaxed yet elegant finish.

The minimalist beauty choice reflects a growing trend among modern brides who are increasingly moving away from elaborate makeup in favour of subtle, skin-first looks that enhance rather than transform. Akansha's bridal appearance beautifully embodied this shift, proving that confidence and simplicity can be just as impactful as glamorous beauty trends.

Complementing the pared-back makeup was an exquisite Arpita Mehta bridal ensemble. The actress wore a richly embroidered red saree paired with a heavily embellished gold blouse, creating a timeless bridal silhouette. She completed the look with statement traditional jewellery, including a striking choker necklace, matching earrings and a maang tikka, adding regal elegance without overshadowing her fresh-faced beauty.