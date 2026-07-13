Alia Bhatt Serves Perfect 'Dulhan Ki Bestie' In Embellished Couture At Akansha Ranjan Kapoor-Sharan Sharma's Wedding Reception |

After making headlines with her wedding-day look, Alia Bhatt continued her fashion streak at Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma's reception in Mumbai. The actress embraced a refined festive aesthetic in a richly embellished ethnic outfit, proving once again that effortless elegance never goes out of style. As one of the bride's closest friends, Alia added warmth and glamour to the star-studded celebration.

After an intimate wedding ceremony and a glamorous cocktail night, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma concluded their wedding celebrations with a grand reception at JW Marriott Hotel, Mumbai, on July 12.

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Alia Bhatt embraced understated glamour in a richly embroidered charcoal-black ethnic ensemble adorned with intricate multicoloured floral and mirror-inspired embellishments. The outfit featured a deep sweetheart neckline, a structured fitted bodice and full sleeves.

Keeping the styling effortless, Alia accessorised her look with a traditional maang tikka, statement oxidised-style earrings and a tiny black bindi that beautifully elevated the wedding aesthetic. Her sleek, centre-parted straight hair allowed the jewellery and intricate craftsmanship of the outfit to remain the highlight.

Opting for a soft glam beauty look with dewy skin, subtle eye makeup and nude lips, Alia let her ensemble do all the talking. Posing alongside the bride, the actress perfectly embodied the chic yet graceful look every bride's best friend hopes to achieve.

The evening brought together family, close friends and some of Bollywood's biggest names, with the newlyweds making a stylish appearance in coordinated black ensembles. Akansha looked stunning in a sculptural Gaurav Gupta creation featuring a halter-neck corset blouse and a dramatic mermaid-style skirt, accessorised with a statement choker, while Sharan complemented her in a classic black bandhgala.