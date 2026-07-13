Alpha Co-Stars Bobby Deol & Alia Bhatt Turn Heads At Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Wedding Reception In Mumbai; Bollywood Veterans Join |

After an intimate wedding ceremony and a star-studded cocktail night, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma wrapped up their wedding festivities with a glamorous reception in Mumbai on July 12. Hosted at the luxurious JW Marriott Hotel, the evening brought together close family members, friends and several prominent faces from the Hindi film industry.

While the newlyweds basked in their post-wedding glow, it was the arrival of Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol and several industry veterans transformed the reception into a grand fashion affair.

Here's a look at who wore what at one of Bollywood's most glamorous receptions of the year.

Newlywed Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma | FPJ @Ashwinii Sawant

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor made a striking statement in a sculptural Gaurav Gupta ensemble that perfectly blended modern couture with bridal elegance. She wore a structured halter-neck corset blouse that accentuated her silhouette, paired with a dramatic mermaid-style skirt that added fluidity and glamour. Her bold lipstick created a striking contrast against the monochrome outfit, while a statement choker necklace elevated the look with regal sophistication.

Sharan Sharma complemented his bride in a timeless black bandhgala, keeping his look classic and understated. The tailored silhouette, clean lines and polished styling lent him a refined, sophisticated appearance, making the couple's coordinated ensembles one of the standout fashion moments of the evening.

Aditya Seal & wife Anushka Ranjan | FPJ @Ashwinii Sawant

Neena Gupta & Husband Vivek Mehra | FPJ @Ashwinii Sawant

Mahesh Bhatt & Soni Razdan | FPJ @Ashwinii Sawant

Sonakshi Sinha | FPJ @Ashwinii Sawant

Bobby Deol | FPJ @Ashwinii Sawant