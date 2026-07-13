Akansha Ranjan Kapoor & Sharan Sharma Hosted 'Enchanted Garden' Wedding At Mumbai Home: Inside The Dreamy Decor

Some weddings leave an impression not because they're over-the-top, but because every detail feels beautifully intentional. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma's intimate Mumbai wedding on July 11 was exactly that. Days after the celebrations, glimpses of the stunning décor have surfaced online, revealing how the couple transformed their home into a romantic enchanted garden straight out of a fairytale.

Inside Akansha and Sharan's garden-themed wedding

The wedding décor was conceptualised by Do It Up, who recently shared a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the thoughtfully designed venue. As seen in the clip, the ceremony space revolved around a breathtaking circular floral installation overflowing with white roses, lilies, baby's breath and cascading greenery. Matching floral arrangements lined the aisle alongside glowing lanterns and clusters of candles, guiding guests towards the mandap in the most romantic way.

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One of the most eye-catching elements was the ceiling installation. Instead of relying solely on elaborate lighting fixtures, flowing ivory drapes were suspended overhead and intertwined with lush hanging vines and cascading foliage. Tiny fairy lights woven through the greenery created a warm glow, making the venue resemble an elegant indoor garden as day transitioned into evening.

Lighting played a major role in setting the mood. Glass hurricanes, elegant lanterns and towering pillar candles were placed throughout the venue, filling every corner with a soft golden glow.

Stunning dining, floral cake and more

The dining setup reflected the same philosophy of understated elegance. Ivory-toned table linens were paired with lush white floral centrepieces, while handcrafted mint-green tablecloths added a refreshing splash of colour. Silver dinnerware, matching goblets and neatly folded napkins finished with metallic napkin rings completed the sophisticated tablescape without overwhelming the overall design.

Guests were also treated to an impressive grazing table filled with savoury bites, desserts and Indian sweets, styled beautifully with fresh flowers and seasonal fruits.

Set against towering palm trees and abundant tropical greenery, the celebration effortlessly blurred the line between indoor styling and the surrounding landscape. Wooden cross-back chairs, natural textures and organic décor elements enhanced the enchanting garden-inspired setting.

The charm of the wedding lay in its thoughtful finishing touches. A floral-adorned white wedding cake decorated with delicate daisies, beautifully styled dessert counters and carefully curated décor corners reflected quiet luxury rather than excess.