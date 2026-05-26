Historic Night For BTS! K-Pop Group Beats Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber & Others To Win 3 AMAs Awards 2026, Gives Emotional Speech For Fans

BTS at AMAs Awards 2026 | Image Courtesy: AMAs

It was a massive night for global stars Bangtan Sonyeondan, aka BTS and their fandom ARMY at the American Music Awards 2026. The K-pop supergroup didn’t just dominate the stage; they completely owned the evening, walking away with three major wins and delivering heartfelt speeches that left fans emotional across social media.

BTS wins big at AMAs 2026

Held in Las Vegas on May 25, the star-studded ceremony saw BTS once again proving why they remain one of the most powerful music acts in the world. Competing against some of the biggest global artists, including Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Harry Styles and Sabrina Carpenter, BTS clinched the fan-voted Artist of the Year trophy, one of the biggest honours of the night.

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The Artist of the Year victory carried a special moment for the band as it marked their second time winning the coveted title after first taking it home in 2021.

The group’s winning streak also included Song of the Summer for their Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper SWIM from their latest album ARIRANG. They also bagged Best Male K-pop Artist of the Year, making it a total of three wins by the end of the ceremony.

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BTS' emotional speech for ARMY

After celebrating together on stage, RM took the microphone and thanked fans for supporting the group through every chapter of their journey, including military enlistments and comeback preparations.

"ARMYs, we made it once again. Thank you. It’s an honour to have this precious award," RM said emotionally. "Once again, after everybody’s done their military service."

He continued, "Like the legendary Busta Rhymes said, it’s a fan-voted award, so our biggest thanks and gratitude goes to the ARMYs all over the world. You stood by us for the past 13 years, thank you so much."

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J-Hope also addressed the crowd and reflected on the overwhelming response to the group’s new music. "Wow. We have been overwhelmed by the reaction to this album," he shared. "Thank you for embracing ARIRANG and every single song on this album that you helped chart. Thank you, for real, we are so grateful."

Closing out the emotional moment, Jimin thanked fans for following the band across cities during their tour. Meanwhile, Jin, V and Jung Kook expressed their love and gratitude to ARMY.