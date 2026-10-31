'Ek Meri Dost Ne Shera Ke Baare Mein...': Salman Khan Recalls Standing Up For Shera After Friend's Remark, Teaches Bigg Boss 20 Contestants About Boundaries

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20's Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan once again addressed the controversy surrounding ScoutOp and Love Gill. While discussing the matter, the Bollywood superstar recalled a personal incident involving his close aide, Shera. Salman revealed that when one of his female friends said something about Shera, he immediately stepped in and stopped her, making it clear that he knew how to draw boundaries.

After asking ScoutOp, Love Gill and Aamrapali Dubey to individually share their opinions on national television, Salman recalled how he once stood up for someone close to him. He said, "Ek meri dost ne Shera ke baare mein kuch bola tha." He further revealed how he responded to her, saying, "Maine wahi pe stop kar diya."

Through this anecdote, Salman appeared to explain to the housemates the importance of standing up for themselves and their loved ones while setting clear boundaries when someone crosses a line.

Bigg Boss 20: What Happened In Today's Weekend Ka Vaar Episode?

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan schooled ScoutOP over his equation with Love Gill and his girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani. The host questioned Scout's loyalty and called him out for failing to stand up for Love when Kaashvi accused her of manipulating him. He also reminded Scout to take responsibility for his actions instead of blaming others.

Salman further questioned Aamrapali Dubey for not intervening during the confrontation and advised Yung DSA to focus on his individual game rather than rely on his friendship with Scout. He also pulled up Mahhi Vij over her contribution to the show, asking her to focus more on gameplay than gossip.

Today promo Weekend ka var Love and elvish promo #LoveGill #ElvishYadav #biggboss20 https://t.co/HnXLdCVoNl — lovely 🫶🏻 (@lovegillfanteam) October 31, 2026

The new promo shows Scout getting emotional. As Salman asks him what happened, Scout says, "Mereko nahi pata bahar ab, jis life se main aaya tha, wo exist karti hai ki nahi mere liye ab." He further says, "I don't think main deserve karta hoon ye stage." However, Salman sweetly handled him, asking hi to take suggestion from him as an elder brother.