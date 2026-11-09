'It's Not About Clothes, It's About Hypocrisy': Mahhi Vij & Uditi Singh's Teams Lock Horns Over Accessory Exchange In Bigg Boss 20 |

The teams of Bigg Boss 20 contestants Mahhi Vij and Uditi Singh appear to have landed in a war of words over an alleged wardrobe exchange. It all began when Uditi's team took a dig at Mahhi for reportedly having a problem with almost everything Uditi does while still sharing her clothes and earrings. Mahhi's team was quick to respond, clarifying that the actress has her own stylist and only exchanged earrings with Uditi. However, Uditi's team hit back, insisting that the post was never about clothes or accessories but about alleged "hypocrisy" in their equation.

The exchange began when Uditi's team took to X and wrote, "Dear Mahhi, wearing Uditi’s clothes and earrings while having a problem with practically everything she does is quite something." They further added, "You don't seem to like the girl, but clearly you like her wardrobe."

Mahhi's team was quick to respond, clarifying that the actress sources her outfits through her own stylist and had only exchanged earrings with Uditi as a friendly gesture. They wrote, "Dear Team Uditi, Just to clarify, Mahhi has her own stylist who sources her outfits, so she isn’t wearing Uditi’s clothes. They’ve only exchanged earrings as a mutual, friendly gesture." They further requested Uditi's team not to turn a simple accessory exchange into an unnecessary narrative.

Dear Team Uditi, Just to clarify, Mahhi has her own stylist who sources her outfits, so she isn’t wearing Uditi’s clothes. They’ve only exchanged earrings as a mutual, friendly gesture. House ke equations chahe jo bhi ho, dono ne ek-doosre ko patakha banane mein help zaroor ki! 😂✨ Let’s not turn a simple accessory exchange into an unnecessary narrative. ❤️ #BigBoss20 #Mahhivij — Mahhi Vinod Vij (@MahhiVij_) November 9, 2026

However, Uditi's team was not convinced and responded with another sarcastic post. They wrote, "Dear Team @MahhiVij_, glad you responded! For a moment, we thought aap bhi #MahhiVij ki tarah saamne sweet aur peeth peeche baatein karne mein believe karte ho." They further clarified that their original post was not about wardrobe or accessories but about what they described as hypocrisy in the friendship.

Adding to their response, Uditi's team wrote, "Thanks for the wardrobe clarification, but the tweet was never about clothes or earrings. It was about the hypocrisy of being friendly to someone's face while constantly taking digs at them behind their back."

Dear Team @MahhiVij_, glad you responded! For a moment, we thought aap bhi #MahhiVij ki tarah saamne sweet aur peeth peeche baatein karne mein believe karte ho. 😂♥️ Thanks for the wardrobe clarification, but the tweet was never about clothes or earrings. It was about the hypocrisy of being friendly to someone's face while constantly taking digs at them behind their back. Let's not conveniently turn a conversation about hypocrisy into one about wardrobe management. Stylist toh clarify kar diya, ab double standards bhi kar dete? 🙂 — Uditi Singh (@UditiSinghh_) November 9, 2026

Uditi's team further urged Mahhi's team not to conveniently turn a conversation about alleged hypocrisy into one about wardrobe management, asking them to address the accusations of double standards instead of focusing on the stylist and accessory exchange.