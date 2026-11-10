'You Crossed A Line': Manish Goel's Son Aryaveer Slams Qazi Touqeer As Father Breaks Down Over 'Inappropriate Touching' Allegation In Bigg Boss 20

'You Crossed A Line': Manish Goel's Son Aryaveer Slams Qazi Touqeer As His Father Breaks Down Into Tears Over 'Inappropriate Touching' Allegation In Bigg Boss 20 | Jio Hotstar

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 20 shows Manish Goel breaking down in tears after Qazi Touqeer made remarks about how women feel when Manish touches them. Reacting to the controversy, Manish's wife, Poonam, and son, Aryaveer Goel, came out in his support. Aryaveer also hit back at those accusing Manish of playing the "wife and kid card" to gain sympathy.

Aryaveer began his note by thanking those who had taken a stand in support of Qazi. However, he did not hold back while addressing Qazi's fans, writing, "And to the Qazi fans, I am not scared of any of you. The blindness and toxicity are honestly unbelievable." He added that he had always supported his father's friendship with Qazi but maintained that "what happened yesterday crossed a line."

Clarifying his father's side of the incident, Aryaveer claimed, "Qazi was the one who pounced on my father first, made strange gestures and provoked him." He added that Manish had merely played along with Qazi and that nobody had a problem with their interactions until Qazi allegedly turned them into a narrative. Aryaveer further wrote, "It was all fun and games until he decided to pull a prank by making an accusation as serious as inappropriate touching." He also questioned whether Qazi understood the gravity of such allegations.

Aryaveer went on to say that he knew his father and urged viewers not to blindly believe everything being said but to use their own judgement. Addressing those accusing Manish of using his family to gain sympathy, he wrote, "And to those saying my dad is playing the wife-and-kid card, maybe question why you've become so accustomed to fake faces and manufactured emotions on Bigg Boss that you cannot recognise a genuinely good, mature man when you see one."

Concluding his note, Manish's son said that people were free to disagree with his father's fame or criticise him but could not disrespect his character. Aryaveer reiterated his love for Manish and said he would always stand by him. Manish's wife, Poonam, also shared Aryaveer's note on social media, extending her support to her husband amid the controversy.

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 20 shows a fun moment between Qazi Touqeer and Manish Goel taking an uncomfortable turn during a role-play task. Qazi dresses up as a woman in a white lehenga and flirts with Manish, who plays along by lifting him and carrying him towards the bathroom. However, Qazi later confronts Manish over the physical interaction, saying, "Aapne jo harkat ki hai na, woh chubh gayi hai. You lost the game. Touched my body, man!" Manish responds, "Tu kare toh masti, koi doosra kare toh not good!" Qazi further says, "Mere andar ek aurat aayi thi, aapne aurat pakad li!" Manish, visibly upset by the allegations, replies, "I respect women a lot. Do not start this. Don't hit below the belt." The promo also shows Manish breaking down in tears.