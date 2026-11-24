Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke took a sarcastic dig at the alleged denial of travel to party co-convener Saurav Das by sharing a post featuring the fraud amounts linked to fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

In an apparent reference to the contrasting treatment of economic offenders and political activists, Dipke shared an image featuring photographs of the three businessmen along with the amounts listed against them: Vijay Mallya – ₹9,000 crore, Nirav Modi – ₹6,498 crore and Mehul Choksi – ₹7,080 crore.

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The post appeared to take a swipe at the circumstances surrounding Das being stopped from boarding a London-bound flight at Delhi airport after immigration officials reportedly flagged his passport. Dipke's sarcastic message suggested that if Das wanted to travel abroad without facing such hurdles, he should commit a major financial fraud like the businessmen featured in the image.

Why Was Saurav Das Stopped At Delhi Airport?

The development came after Das alleged on November 23 that he was prevented from boarding his 1 am flight to London at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. He was travelling to attend a panel discussion organised by the Oxford Union, where he was expected to speak about the 'cockroach movement'.

In a post on X, Das accused the Narendra Modi-led government of stopping him from travelling and alleged that his passport had been flagged at the immigration counter.

Taking a swipe at the government, Das said: "I wish I was Nirav Modi. I wish I was Vijay Mallya. I wish I had looted thousands of crores from the banks..."

He also questioned why the government was allegedly preventing an educated young person from participating in intellectual discussions at international institutions.

However, a subsequent report by NDTV, citing sources, said Das was stopped because his passport allegedly listed Chennai as his place of birth incorrectly. The report stated that the Chennai Regional Passport Office had initiated proceedings to impound his passport and issued him a show-cause notice on November 23, asking him to respond within seven days. Das's response to this reported development was not immediately available.

Oxford Union Clarification: It Is Not Part Of Oxford University

Meanwhile, the description of Das's proposed engagement as a University of Oxford event also drew clarification on social media.

UK-based journalist Naomi Canton pointed out that the Oxford Union, while a prestigious debating society, operates independently of the University of Oxford. She said that speaking at the Oxford Union was different from being invited to deliver a lecture to University of Oxford students as a visiting professor.

The Oxford Union describes itself as an independent, student-led debating society, with membership primarily drawn from the University of Oxford. Its official events listing also features a CJP panel scheduled for December 1, 2026, with Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das among the speakers.