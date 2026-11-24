CJP's Saurav Das claimed he was invited by prestigious universities like Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, Edinburgh to deliver talks. | X

Hours after Cockroach Janata Party's Saurav Das alleged he was stopped at the Delhi airport ahead of his flight to London to attend an event at the University of Oxford, posts on social media clarified that he was to speak at the Oxford Union, which runs independently from the varsity.

An X user and UK journalist Naomi Canton noted that Oxford Union, though prestigious and famous, is an independently-run debating society that is not part of the university. "You have to pay to join it and some students are not members, as much as some students are members. Speaking at that is entirely different to flying in to Oxford to lecture Oxford university students as a visiting professor," she clarified.

Worth noting that Saurav Dass was never scheduled to deliver a lecture at Oxford University, rather at Oxford Union, which is a separate independently-run debating society, still prestigious and famous, but not part of the university. — Naomi Canton (@naomi2009) November 23, 2026

The clarification came after Das on Monday posted a video from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport ahead of his 1 am flight to London, blaming the "cowardly" Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre of stopping him from delivering a lecture at the university. This coward government did not allow me to board my flight to London, where I was invited by prestigious universities like Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, Edinburgh to deliver talks on the cockroach movement," he said.

Das said he had been invited by the Oxford University Students' Union for a panel discussion. "Indian students put their heart and soul to organise the events but this anti-intellectual government was scared of me going to these prestigious institutions!" he added. At the immigration, he found out that his passport had been flagged.

🚨This coward government did not allow me to board my flight to London where I was invited by prestigious universities like Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, Edinburgh to deliver talks on the cockroach movement. Indian students put their heart and soul to organise the events but this anti-intellectual govt was scared of me going to these prestigious institutions!@Cockroachisback — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) November 23, 2026

The CJP co-convenor charged that the government was scared of the educated youth having intellectual discussions, adding that he would have not faced such situation if he was among the likes of fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya.

Social media users rallied in Das's support, with a post on X saying, "It is petty of the govt to stop its own people from participating in it. This govt is chicken-hearted." Another user called it the Centre's playbook to reduce a human rights issue to semantics as a classic diversionary tactic.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that "someone in power" was jealous of Das receiving an invitation from the University of Oxford. "Saurav was invited to speak at a conference at the University of Oxford, but looks like some anpadh gawar (uneducated) in power, who himself loves travelling around the world, is jealous of Saurav getting an invitation from Oxford," he wrote on X.

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